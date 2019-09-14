Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Lifted by Hillman Co; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28 million, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,500 shares to 86,940 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,750 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stralem & Comm invested in 13,505 shares or 2.67% of the stock. New England Mgmt Inc holds 3,755 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Fernwood Mngmt holds 689 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership invested in 1.04% or 209,960 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,467 shares. Private Asset Mgmt owns 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,321 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.15% or 23,907 shares. Mai Cap reported 58,441 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Ct invested 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Everett Harris & Ca owns 4,470 shares. Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company has 101,521 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 14,496 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 0.04% or 553 shares in its portfolio. 324,081 were accumulated by First Republic. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 26,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 91,872 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. 1,579 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Agricole S A holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,999 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 49,636 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership owns 4 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 327 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 580 shares stake. Interest reported 4.13M shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. 986 were reported by Btim. Luxor Cap Group Inc LP invested 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tillar invested in 1.06% or 993 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 5,071 shares. Truepoint has 588 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Capital Management Inc has 2.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

