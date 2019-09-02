Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Increased by Vulcan Value Partners Llc; Mastercard (MA) Holding Maintained by Virtu Financial Llc

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11M, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 639.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 10,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,347 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 1,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 23,418 shares to 8,175 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 1,748 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 124,900 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.28M shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs reported 5,098 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.31 million shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0.92% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btc Capital stated it has 31,594 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 661,838 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has invested 3.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Redwood Invests Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,109 shares. M Securities owns 1,429 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass State Bank, Texas-based fund reported 18,448 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested in 4,239 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 10,141 shares or 1.29% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 710,000 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Management reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co has 1.12M shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 2.31% or 3,001 shares. Reliant Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.84% or 2,039 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,776 shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Llc holds 362 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 2.28% or 80,272 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has 3.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 201,485 shares. Clarkston Cap Limited Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 554 shares. Culbertson A N Com, Virginia-based fund reported 405 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 477 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harvest Capital has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).