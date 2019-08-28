Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Increased by Monroe Bank & Trust; Ipg Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) as Stock Price Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.02. About 970,988 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 11,026 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, down from 11,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares to 26,283 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,943 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 248 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 60,194 shares. Suvretta Cap Ltd reported 51,119 shares stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability invested in 3.68% or 4,526 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 191 shares. Moreover, Decatur Cap Inc has 4.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eulav Asset Management invested in 1.5% or 20,000 shares. Scge Mngmt Lp holds 47,500 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 197 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co has 482 shares. First City Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.97% or 757 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 1.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scott & Selber has invested 5.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,844 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp holds 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 40,738 shares.

