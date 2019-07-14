Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Increased by Matrix Capital Management Company Lp; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shares Rose, Holder Lincoln Capital Upped Its Position

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.55. About 792,473 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors Inc has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Violich Management reported 0.28% stake. Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marsico Capital Mngmt Lc owns 107,970 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,502 were accumulated by Alexandria Cap Lc. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability reported 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Matrix Asset Inc reported 168 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has invested 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset One Limited stated it has 232,304 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 477 shares. Community Trust Invest has invested 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackay Shields Lc invested 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oarsman Capital Inc reported 1,015 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 182,795 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Selected by Pro-Football Analytics Service for Cloud, ML and Qualcomm (Nasdaq: $QCOM) Accepts Lytx for Smart Cities Accelerator Program – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Announces Star-Studded Deals for Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Prime Day Will Be 2 Days This Year – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 25, 2019.