Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $1.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 422 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33 million, up from 8,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 73,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, up from 61,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 772,474 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.