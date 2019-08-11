Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Increased by Johnson Financial Group Inc; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Stake as Share Price Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 57,822 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, down from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 1.11M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 6,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Investment Ltd invested in 0.16% or 250 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated accumulated 6,127 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 77,719 shares. Glaxis Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 5.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory Secs holds 4.83% or 11,544 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 319 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. California-based Partner Fund Mgmt LP has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mai Cap Management invested in 0.71% or 7,790 shares. Twin Management holds 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 27,936 shares. Sarasin Llp holds 2.17% or 63,160 shares. Bb&T holds 24,712 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Co has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lowe Brockenbrough And Co holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,909 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 6.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,853 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Amazon Is Interested in Uber Eats India – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 6,606 shares to 145,621 shares, valued at $22.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,185 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32,094 shares to 197,946 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Ltd invested in 22 shares. Decatur Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.51% or 43,053 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc reported 2,275 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,842 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.38% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.2% or 10,549 shares. 1.09M are owned by Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Washington Tru Comml Bank accumulated 33,259 shares. Moreover, Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 173,496 shares. Asset owns 21,046 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Schroder Invest Grp owns 468,676 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 189,715 shares. Meridian Counsel Inc owns 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,638 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was sold by Jimenez Frank R. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.