Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Increased by E&G Advisors Lp; Bard Associates Has Boosted Its Holding in I D Systems (IDSY) as Shares Rose

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 18,542 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors has 2,956 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1,505 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md invested 7.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northwest Investment Counselors Llc invested in 0.26% or 384 shares. Js Capital Mngmt stated it has 18,000 shares or 6.74% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 407 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 7,249 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 139,253 shares. Buckingham Cap invested in 1.17% or 3,340 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanson Doremus Investment holds 107 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cortland Assoc Mo invested in 0.36% or 1,242 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Management Limited Liability Co owns 236 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 176 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,374 shares to 7,146 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,725 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity. Formant Christopher bought $14,725 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. 10,600 shares were bought by Wolfe Chris Adam, worth $63,713. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC had bought 9,060 shares worth $51,034. Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.