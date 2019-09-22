Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Wedbush Securities Inc; As New York Times Co (NYT) Market Valuation Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.46 million, up from 11,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 34,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 884,380 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.85 million, down from 919,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.58 million shares traded or 30.72% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 30/05/2018 – President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, according to The New York Times; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 09/05/2018 – Meet the New York Times’s Most Devoted Letter Writers; 08/05/2018 – OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTS TRUMP TELLS FRANCE’S MACRON THE U.S. WILL WITHDRAW FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 25/04/2018 – NFL owners, in a secret meeting last year, expressed fears that President Trump would continue pounding the league over players’ protests during the national anthem, The New York Times reports; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 42,100 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited stated it has 1,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Partner Inv Mgmt Lp holds 36,859 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Lc stated it has 356,597 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 148,468 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 7.86% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Blair William And Company Il invested in 36,759 shares. Brinker accumulated 24,766 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 66,800 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 189 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brown Advisory stated it has 46,273 shares. Kahn Brothers De holds 0% or 472,272 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech has 0.04% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 218,400 shares. Atika Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 150,000 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 65.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 29,395 shares to 326,591 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

