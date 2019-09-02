Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca; Diligent Investors Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $415,233 as Stock Value Rose

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 47,563 shares to 38,437 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 2,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,264 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

