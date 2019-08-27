Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Mufg Americas Holdings Corp; Whale Rock Capital Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12591% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 12,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.08. About 365,590 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc analyzed 55,160 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71M, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $876.22 billion market cap company.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares to 756,514 shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 22,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Altfest L J & has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 355,996 are owned by Coatue Management Limited Com. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 501 shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsrs has 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,002 shares. 390 are held by Chartist Inc Ca. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 4,543 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,642 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 411 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 2.30M shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancshares Hapoalim Bm holds 4,945 shares. Samlyn reported 2.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 76 shares. Mirae Asset Co Limited holds 184,521 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.63 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,776 shares to 53,261 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 31,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,501 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc.

