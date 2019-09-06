Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Monroe Bank & Trust; As Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Increased Its Stake

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 587,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 882,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.37 million, up from 294,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 10.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares to 129,973 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,283 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.