Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc; Checchi Capital Advisers Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $180.81 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 34,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.88M, up from 31,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $29.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.76. About 3.64M shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 95,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $29.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.76. About 3.64M shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $786.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,832 shares to 11,648 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 289,383 shares stake. Azimuth Limited stated it has 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Research Inc accumulated 487 shares. C Worldwide Group Inc A S owns 291,859 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs holds 1.32% or 2,185 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 4,861 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mendel Money Management holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,334 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lc, a California-based fund reported 3,266 shares. Towercrest Cap holds 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 142 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,119 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Baltimore has 2.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,783 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rivian lands huge electric van order from Amazon – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.38 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 91,911 shares to 335,466 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,563 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).