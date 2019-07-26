Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Manchester Capital Management Llc; As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shares Declined, Woodstock Has Trimmed Position by $552,900

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.84M, down from 55,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $20.5 during the last trading session, reaching $376. About 1.57M shares traded or 151.69% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 286.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 1,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Ri invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Invests Limited invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated holds 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 22,338 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45,916 shares. Moreover, Maple Cap has 2.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.25% or 2,033 shares. First Republic Invest Inc has 144,904 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 697 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 13,656 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 167,645 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 1.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penobscot Inv Mgmt Communications reported 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 0.53% stake.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 11,520 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 9,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 590 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 24,251 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd owns 1.50M shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.1% or 1.05M shares. Avalon Advsr Lc, Texas-based fund reported 778 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.1% or 130,076 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department owns 110 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 21,073 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited reported 2,122 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.02% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 6,654 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 615 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 2,339 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Com holds 3,084 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 42 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 40,000 shares. HENSLEE GREGORY L also sold $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. $563,880 worth of stock was sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13.