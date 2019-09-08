Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Held by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc; Pggm Investments Increases Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (FIS)

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (FIS) by 82.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 88,274 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 48,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 2.18 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: ‘Difficult Not To Be Impressed’ – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation holds 140 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 15,917 shares or 5.79% of all its holdings. Kcm Invest Ltd invested in 12,289 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 11,682 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. 592,710 are owned by Bank Of Montreal Can. Sonata Cap reported 2.29% stake. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Novare Management Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,595 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt has invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madison Incorporated has 153 shares. Trexquant Lp reported 0.73% stake. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 486 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,750 shares to 7,808 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,552 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New Com (NYSE:SEE) by 184,390 shares to 362,610 shares, valued at $16.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr Com (NYSE:DOC) by 129,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc Com (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 8,770 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Inc has invested 0.87% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 7,779 were accumulated by Group One Trading Ltd Partnership. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 805 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In has 6,924 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited has 0.32% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 33,789 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 4,160 shares stake. Zeke Capital Lc owns 7,685 shares. Bb&T accumulated 5,421 shares. Putnam Invests Lc owns 0.43% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.64M shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 266,300 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 213,198 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,010 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 383 shares or 0% of the stock.