Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Cypress Asset Management Inc; As Carnival (CCL) Stock Declined, Bb&T Has Lifted Its Holding

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 27,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 145,919 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 118,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.43 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,956 shares to 25,545 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,009 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symmetry Peak Limited Co holds 350 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 630 were reported by Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 15,650 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 781 shares. Stifel Financial reported 242,653 shares stake. S R Schill & Associates has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Colorado-based Centurylink Invest Mgmt has invested 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP reported 7,097 shares stake. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 253 shares. 85,825 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. Tcw Group owns 187,564 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America accumulated 1,189 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services invested in 280 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Company accumulated 232 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

