Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Condor Capital Management; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Firsthand Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $3.79 Million

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $31.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.26. About 3.29M shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $31.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.26. About 3.29M shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq" on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Rivian lands huge electric van order from Amazon – Seeking Alpha" published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Amazon Has 30000 Job Openings, Will Hold 'Career Day' In 6 US Cities – Benzinga" on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: "Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock remains a growth story and one worth buying – Live Trading News" published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsr has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.14% or 263 shares in its portfolio. The California-based David R Rahn Assoc has invested 5.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baltimore has 2.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mawer Invest Management has 22,827 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 157,975 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com. The North Carolina-based Endowment Lp has invested 7.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 15,214 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Beach Invest Management Ltd holds 3.86% or 1,249 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 550 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 86,670 are held by Sector Pension Invest Board. Cohen Lawrence B has 1.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,522 shares. has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 1.93% or 410,887 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gp has 307,229 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc. by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.30 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

