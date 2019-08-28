Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Carret Asset Management Llc; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed by $582,558 Its Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 17,360 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 18,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $512.51. About 777,362 shares traded or 149.46% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,998 shares to 47,411 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,771 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Mngmt has 0.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.55% or 2,789 shares. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sunbelt Secs accumulated 1,332 shares. Dillon Associate Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 188 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank accumulated 1.68% or 7,153 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 17,023 shares. 1,115 are owned by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,220 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bokf Na accumulated 22,946 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested in 5,278 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Moreover, Stonebridge Mngmt Incorporated has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 5,060 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 940,620 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 50,000 shares to 142,753 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 143,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.