Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Upped by Stockbridge Partners Llc; Brookstone Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $1.33 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.30 million, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 118.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 8,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N And has 22,543 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Argent Trust owns 35,687 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Spc holds 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,447 shares. Gru One Trading LP invested in 7,782 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.75% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Royal London Asset stated it has 364,955 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning invested in 0.16% or 20,544 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 3,200 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.2% or 537,119 shares. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 4.79% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 45,872 shares. Raymond James Advsr owns 292,261 shares. Natixis invested in 0.26% or 288,234 shares. John G Ullman & invested 1.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 8,389 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “UnitedHealth’s stock slump exacts nearly 30-point toll on Dow industrials — but IBM’s rally caps loss – MarketWatch” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leading Tech, Telecom, Pharma, Beverage and Manufacturing Companies Collaborate with IBM and Chainyard to Simplify Supply Chain Management Using a New Blockchain Network – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,253 shares to 2,136 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,590 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.