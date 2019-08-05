Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Has Upped by Azimuth Capital Management Llc; Donaldson Capital Management Increased Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $594,750

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 113,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 97,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 1,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, up from 8,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 5.50 million shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,716 shares to 67,330 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings.