Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Raised by Tuttle Tactical Management Llc; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $6.96 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 280,510 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 455.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 1,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $9.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1759.42. About 2.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 343,352 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Limited stated it has 704,112 shares. Bell Retail Bank reported 784 shares. Argi Investment Services Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 726 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 855 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.12% or 147 shares. 8,564 were accumulated by Lee Danner Bass. 480 were accumulated by Kdi Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Missouri-based Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 17,023 shares. Cutter Brokerage has 1,242 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, Violich Cap Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 2.18% or 30,049 shares. Armistice Ltd Llc has 4,000 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 29,689 shares to 146,995 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 27,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,829 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $633,200 were bought by Baker James C.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 214,997 shares to 389,994 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd Com Shs (JRO) by 180,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advisors stated it has 364,468 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 152,437 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 808 shares. Finance Pro, a Texas-based fund reported 250 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 359,077 were reported by Hl Finance Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Smith Moore & owns 10,557 shares. 607,812 are owned by Zwj Investment Counsel. Coe Capital Management Lc stated it has 24,825 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.17% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 125,415 shares. Cambridge Inv Research reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).