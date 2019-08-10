Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc; Mastec (MTZ) Position Maintained by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by 256.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 15,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 22,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.45M, up from 6,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc. (MTZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 1.03 million shares traded or 39.33% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,354 are held by Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Frontier Mgmt reported 1.10M shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 2.07% or 117,297 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 5,299 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.93% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Kings Point Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 128,041 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.62% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 440,878 shares. Moreover, Moody Bank & Trust Division has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Daruma Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.29% or 52,141 shares. 103,422 are held by Tygh Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 645 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability. 552,027 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank Ag.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 451,302 shares to 398,698 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) by 154,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.51 million shares to 9.11M shares, valued at $87.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,192 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

