Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Lifted by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc; Robecosam Ag Holds Stake in Coherent (COHR)

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 56.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 285,042 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 74,855 shares to 541,200 shares, valued at $30.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,600 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 27,167 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Citigroup reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement holds 40,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Commerce reported 17,762 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 144,161 were accumulated by Hood River Mgmt Limited. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 188,141 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 1,893 shares in its portfolio. Trellus Co Limited Liability reported 3,000 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Terril Brothers holds 7% or 161,019 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gru holds 0% or 1,680 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Greatmark Inv Partners Incorporated has 1.11% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Gru LP reported 152,425 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 4.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 41,300 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp reported 0.03% stake. The Illinois-based Front Barnett Associate Ltd Llc has invested 3.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signature Est And Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beacon Fincl Gp accumulated 0.34% or 1,061 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 669 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 2.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hendley And has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roosevelt Inv Gp holds 3.94% or 17,771 shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 6.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullinan Assocs holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,504 shares. Iconiq Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 666 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

