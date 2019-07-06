Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Lifted by Capital Planning Advisors Llc; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Gogo (GOGO) Holding by $6.15 Million; Stock Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.77M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 380,316 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH MGMT, HOLDERS

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares to 87,671 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,083 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares to 978,000 shares, valued at $16.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 329,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

