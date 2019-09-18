Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Has Lifted by Bluestein R H & Company; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Emory University Has Boosted Position

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 1,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 54,683 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.55 million, up from 53,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $10.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.46. About 580,314 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS

Emory University increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 129,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 86,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 291,824 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 236 were reported by Osborne Prns Mgmt Lc. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated owns 2,235 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mechanics Natl Bank Department reported 2,762 shares stake. Windsor Capital Lc owns 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 147 shares. Jefferies Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 2,925 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd has 1.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,245 were accumulated by Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc. Int Gru holds 1.21% or 158,693 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bouchey Fincl Gp Limited holds 0.3% or 651 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 75 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 122,006 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation owns 110,704 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 2.85% or 11,692 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,717 shares to 295,325 shares, valued at $60.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 104,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,777 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12,398 shares to 90,188 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 6,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,349 shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.