Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Increased by Regentatlantic Capital Llc; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Jacobs & Co Lifted Its Position

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 1,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01 million on Tuesday, February 12. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 6,174 shares to 31,817 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,514 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.01% or 745 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 835,921 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds. Moreover, Stanley has 1.33% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2,444 are held by Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. 26,402 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. 2,754 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co. Nordea Investment Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 526,921 shares. Amer Century has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 31,102 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 4,016 shares. Decatur Incorporated accumulated 55,960 shares. 6,200 are held by Dynamic Capital Mngmt Ltd. 1.82M were accumulated by Legal General Gp Public Limited Com. Kepos Capital LP invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Partners reported 392 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 80,272 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 2,087 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,784 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Cap reported 3,340 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 0.29% or 1,532 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,494 were reported by Marshall And Sullivan Wa. Hilltop Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noesis Capital Mangement reported 601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bender Robert owns 8,066 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc holds 1.26% or 31,073 shares in its portfolio. Sol Management has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nadler Fincl holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,647 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9,733 shares to 64,403 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 125,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,983 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

