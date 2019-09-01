Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Has Increased by Heritage Investors Management Corp; Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Stock Rose While Bourgeon Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03M shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 2,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Llc accumulated 5,352 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 470,991 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability reported 751 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,187 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co holds 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,909 shares. 493 were reported by Annex Advisory Llc. Aldebaran Fincl reported 4.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.84M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc owns 1,729 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Cap has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Cap Mgmt La invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Graybill Bartz Assoc Limited owns 135 shares. Summit Asset Management Lc reported 635 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 3,174 shares to 44,325 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,761 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trader Toolkit: Under The Hood Of One Of The Most Popular Technical Indicators – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 23,190 shares to 80,365 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08B for 28.97 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,234 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Inc. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Smithbridge Asset De, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,862 shares. Bancorporation reported 1.7% stake. 71,734 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company. 1.08M are held by California State Teachers Retirement. First Fin In reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Randolph Company has invested 2.5% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,140 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 389 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,539 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.61% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jnba Advsrs reported 1,295 shares stake. Moreover, Stock Yards Bankshares And has 1.65% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 96,428 shares. 25,435 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance.