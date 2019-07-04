Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Has Boosted by Private Bank & Trust Co; Celanese Del (CE) Holding Lifted by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 5,018 shares as the company's stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,299 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, up from 105,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 397,795 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 83,747 shares to 712,355 shares, valued at $46.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,084 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWP).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 83,747 shares to 712,355 shares, valued at $46.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,084 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWP).

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 102,525 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $107.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 552,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,169 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bokf Na accumulated 3,619 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rech invested 0.14% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 5,025 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 2,595 shares. Delphi Ma stated it has 1.31% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 0.15% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 290,323 shares. 1.81 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cetera Advisor Net Lc owns 3,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt accumulated 14,487 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 11,711 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs, Switzerland-based fund reported 4,190 shares. The New York-based Element Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 88,475 were reported by Citigroup.