Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Boosted by Carlson Capital Management; 8X8 (EGHT) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $876,580 as Market Valuation Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 43,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 776,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68 million, down from 819,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 695,351 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advsr reported 1,091 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Com reported 1,645 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri invested in 1,232 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Goldstein Munger And Associates accumulated 0.23% or 301 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 4,265 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated stated it has 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blume Cap Management invested 0.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Headinvest Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwood Gearhart has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 154 shares. Holderness Invs invested in 5,473 shares or 4.67% of the stock. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 338 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barbara Oil invested in 0.21% or 200 shares. Amer & Mngmt holds 2,448 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. America First Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 25 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Everence Management Inc stated it has 0.05% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Pnc Services Group has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 101,672 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Advsr Lp invested in 4.38M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Moreover, Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.3% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 37,729 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 23,333 shares. Northern stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Citadel Advisors Limited Co owns 902,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Portolan Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.61% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 143,948 shares stake.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 33,903 shares to 80,291 shares, valued at $24.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 383,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).