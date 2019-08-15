Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Wms Partners Has Raised Position by $3.94 Million as Share Value Declined; As Air Lease Cl A (AL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $365,500

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 654,394 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 1,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 119 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 241,062 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.01% or 1.46M shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Jefferies Group Inc Lc reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sterling Cap Lc has 1.44M shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,616 shares. Parkside Fin Financial Bank & accumulated 1,081 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Artisan Prns Lp holds 0.41% or 6.01 million shares in its portfolio. Selz Lc holds 7.84% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Cap Mgmt reported 757,918 shares. Old National Bancorp In owns 25,197 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 1,210 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 3.5% or 24,470 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mi reported 2,561 shares stake. Ftb reported 2,652 shares. New York-based Central has invested 3.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Yhb Inv Advsrs holds 8,665 shares. Noven Fincl Gp holds 183 shares. Adage Partners Gp has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 2.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alps Advsr reported 5,765 shares stake. Spears Abacus Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commerce National Bank & Trust invested in 75,318 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,135 shares. Brookstone Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1,296 shares.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares to 53,539 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,742 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).