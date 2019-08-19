Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Winfield Associates Has Trimmed Stake; Texas Yale Capital Holding in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Has Lifted by $411,700 as Valuation Rose

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $25.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.31. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 358,809 shares traded or 54.62% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 16/04/2018 – NEP Group Acquires NZ Live; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru reported 531,907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Lc has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Asset One Ltd owns 34,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company reported 1,965 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 124,860 shares. Numerixs Technologies Inc holds 0% or 400 shares. 28,650 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Regions Fincl Corp reported 1,000 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Opus Capital Grp Limited Co has 0.31% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 24,985 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc has 0.5% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Brown Advisory holds 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 25,560 shares. 101,538 were reported by State Street. Advisory Inc reported 216,018 shares. Texas-based Westwood Holding Gru has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.50 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 1,623 shares to 21,627 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR).