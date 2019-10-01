Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding; Great Lakes Advisors Increased Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $6.23 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 86,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 705,151 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.28 million, up from 618,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 7.84 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 1,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28 million, up from 2,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 29,444 shares to 49,335 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 3,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,402 shares, and cut its stake in Harley (NYSE:HOG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 25,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 155,374 shares to 510 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 5,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).