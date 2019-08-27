Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Boosted Stake; As Covanta Holding (CVA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Decreased by $515,474 Its Stake

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 30,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 580,456 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 610,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 502,060 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 2,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 2.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.45M for 37.66 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,262 shares to 10,512 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

