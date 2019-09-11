Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder White Elm Capital Has Cut Its Position by $2.04 Million as Share Price Declined; Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63 million, down from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.65. About 514,454 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 3,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The hedge fund held 70,931 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 67,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $164.13. About 40,108 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 8,089 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny holds 647 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Thomas White International Limited reported 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 264,137 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Swiss Financial Bank reported 1.39 million shares. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 292 shares. St Germain D J stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,243 shares or 2.41% of the stock. 7,550 were reported by Gruss. Trustmark Financial Bank Department holds 1,095 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Cap has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability reported 10,898 shares stake. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 97,646 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.22 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).

