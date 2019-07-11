Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $4.03 Million; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Declined, Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered by $16.08 Million Its Holding

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 29.73 million shares traded or 19.03% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

