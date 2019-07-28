Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Westwood Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Holds Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD)

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51 million, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.33% or 292 shares. Welch Ltd reported 515 shares stake. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 160,419 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. 1,413 were accumulated by Benin Mgmt. Stack has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cutter And Brokerage invested in 1,242 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.44% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 1.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 80,100 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Shields Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 480 shares. Asset reported 27,003 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Amg Natl Trust Bancshares reported 4,341 shares. 11,584 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland). Permanens Capital LP holds 0.45% or 854 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 866 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

