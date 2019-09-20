Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Westwood Management Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Qci Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Boeing Company (BA)

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,143 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.91 million, down from 41,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.83. About 911,216 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 1461.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 49,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,729 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19M, up from 3,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $382.46. About 1.48M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches pay-with-cash service in U.S. at Western Union locations – Live Trading News” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Ways To Prepare For Your Family’s Financial Future – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com (AMZN) Buys 100k Electric Vans For Last Mile Deliveries – BofA – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.01 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Fin Service holds 512 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,607 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 808 shares. Goodman Financial Corp accumulated 3,879 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Bragg Financial Advsr reported 3,393 shares. Tikvah Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 26,219 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 10,051 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Trust Co Of Vermont has invested 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moneta Grp Advisors Limited reported 308 shares stake. Profund Advsr Lc holds 50,313 shares or 4.52% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Lc invested in 0.4% or 982 shares. Moreover, Frontier Mgmt Communications has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,599 shares. Colonial Advsr owns 6,774 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Inv holds 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,638 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 87,649 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hengistbury Inv Partners Llp has 4.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 87,000 shares. Boston Research & reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schulhoff And has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability owns 15,369 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Thomasville National Bank holds 9,650 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co owns 18,649 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12,523 were reported by Renaissance Limited Co. Tokio Marine Asset invested in 1,494 shares or 0.1% of the stock. St Germain D J Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,069 shares. Vision Mgmt owns 1,991 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,351 shares. Vanguard Inc has 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Sarl holds 10,380 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Technology Deployment Specialist Velociti Enters Construction Market – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) by 1,754 shares to 27,103 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 252,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906 shares, and cut its stake in Is.