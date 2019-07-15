Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Wellcome Trust LTD Lifted Stake by $28.48 Million as Market Value Rose; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Position in Ecolab (ECL) Trimmed by $352,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $2012.49. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,250 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 27,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $198.83. About 259,748 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,980 were reported by Centre Asset Management Lc. Hemenway Trust Llc has 1.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telos Cap invested in 1.16% or 2,085 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Company has invested 4.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com accumulated 194 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Company accumulated 58,864 shares. Mechanics National Bank Department reported 2,822 shares. Sit Investment Incorporated accumulated 7,709 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 63,231 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Ltd reported 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rockland Trust Com has 211 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 748 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust holds 0.17% or 905 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,452 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45,800 shares to 490,628 shares, valued at $68.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Fujifilm Hldgs Corp (FUJIY).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.25 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 17.08 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 17,327 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Com invested in 1,212 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 225,555 shares. Farmers Bancorporation accumulated 447 shares. 2,622 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Liability owns 456 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Atria Limited Co holds 7,490 shares. Swedbank invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 2,924 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 2,220 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 34,456 shares.