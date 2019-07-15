Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Holding by $450,340; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Rose, Cibc Asset Management Increased Holding by $7.02 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 79,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,716 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, up from 186,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.45. About 2.69M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.34M, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2015.32. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are FANG Stocks Hot Again? – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Mgmt holds 4.91% or 2,650 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 1,881 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coldstream Capital Mngmt has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.77% or 178,475 shares. Stonebridge Inc invested in 1,415 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 819 shares. The Bahamas-based Pictet Bancorp & Tru Ltd has invested 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Street holds 2.3% or 16.54M shares. Gradient Ltd Llc holds 1,827 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iberiabank Corp has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,323 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 267,072 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Delaware invested in 27,749 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Epoch Inv Prns reported 4,076 shares stake.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,825 shares to 34,945 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.42 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation and the November 5, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oakmark Equity And Income Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Philip Morris International’s IQOS Really Beat Juul’s E-Cigarette? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 52,685 shares to 299,114 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 299,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 30,668 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Trust And has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Central National Bank And Tru stated it has 5,311 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Llp has 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Benjamin F Edwards Commerce Incorporated reported 15,823 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability invested in 17,337 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 2,877 are owned by Yhb Invest Advsr Inc. 500,785 were accumulated by Los Angeles Management Equity Research. Country Commercial Bank invested in 0.68% or 173,595 shares. Schaller Investment Group Inc Inc invested 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Optimum reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,330 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 339,373 shares. Cortland Associate Mo has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.