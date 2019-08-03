Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Decreased Position by $626.68 Million; Samlyn Capital Increases Holding in Grubhub (GRUB)

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 507.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 507,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 607,907 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 6.22M shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 53.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 352,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 311,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.09M, down from 663,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 406,013 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $158.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,365 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 462,724 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $114.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 887,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.