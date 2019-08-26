Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Valinor Management Upped Its Holding; Weik Investment Services Decreased Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $1.69 Million

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 15,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 58,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.52 million, up from 42,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 178,413 shares to 170,403 shares, valued at $77.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 294,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

