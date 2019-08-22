Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Upped Its Holding by $560,700; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by $9.32 Million as Share Price Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 265,268 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30 million, down from 329,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 397,162 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.01% or 5,080 shares. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.52% or 34,200 shares in its portfolio. Indiana & Investment Mgmt holds 374 shares. Cohen And Steers invested in 3,137 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 525 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Maryland-based Spc has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.24 million shares. Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut accumulated 11,809 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.16% or 55,175 shares. Leavell holds 1,094 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Intrust Natl Bank Na has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investec Asset North America Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dillon And has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,309 were accumulated by Cim Ltd. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 15,408 shares.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 7,981 shares to 88,494 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,475 shares, and cut its stake in Total (NYSE:TOT).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 18.99 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Forbes Names Old Dominion Freight Line ‘World’s Best Employer’ – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Sees Continued Tonnage Weakness In July – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 34,873 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 70,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 34,153 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 44,078 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 258 shares or 0% of the stock. Bailard owns 7,295 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,820 shares. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 3,786 shares. Moreover, Fdx Inc has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.22% or 61,925 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 14,422 shares. Sirios Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 2.32% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 265,268 shares. First Tru LP reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement reported 12,320 shares.