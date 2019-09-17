Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Torray Lifted Its Position by $4.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Gideon Capital Advisors Holds Position in Merck & Co (MRK)

Torray Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40M, up from 9,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.25. About 1.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 142.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 5,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 8,755 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, up from 3,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.88. About 2.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 23/03/2018 – EISAI AND MERCK & CO. SAY LENVIMA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HCC; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $962.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7,743 shares to 171,194 shares, valued at $25.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 32,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,924 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc has 260,454 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,069 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fagan reported 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Advisors Incorporated Ok invested in 11,583 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 97 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Tru accumulated 169 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. Stillwater Lc reported 3,825 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman owns 7,784 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Financial Advisory Gp owns 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 456 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,245 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Culbertson A N Inc owns 405 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Walmart’s $98 Delivery Subscription Could Take on Amazon and Target – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BriaCell to Present September 19th at 2nd Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress in Philadelphia – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Merck, Facebook and Microsoft – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts Merck application for Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.