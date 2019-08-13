Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Upped Stake; Narwhal Capital Management Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.10 Million; Stock Price Declined

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 7,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 47,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 39,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $133.7. About 1.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $38.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.46. About 1.73M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott Selber holds 0.36% or 4,899 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 1.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Illinois-based Chesley Taft Assocs Llc has invested 2.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sfe Invest Counsel holds 12,286 shares. Cv Starr stated it has 2.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer Century Cos Inc has invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 21,811 shares. Alesco Advisors Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Family Firm reported 5,469 shares stake. Tru Company Of Virginia Va accumulated 102,362 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Com holds 37,130 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 2.29% or 162,547 shares. Golub Ltd Liability Com owns 20,003 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. S&Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 207,150 shares. Td Limited Liability Company reported 210 shares stake.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,080 shares to 34,701 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,511 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).