Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Roffman Miller Associates Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, up from 143,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $214.46. About 61.33M shares traded or 130.89% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $27.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1871.2. About 3.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,587 shares. 186 are owned by Cheviot Value Management Ltd Co. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,356 shares or 1.37% of the stock. 785 were reported by West Chester Capital Advisors. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 2.71% or 1.39 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.87% stake. Salem Investment Counselors holds 18,044 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 460 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 143,432 shares. 33,950 were accumulated by Seatown Pte. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carroll Fincl Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,390 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 7,500 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Com Ca stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakworth Cap Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

