Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Tanaka Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake Maintained by Centre Asset Management Llc

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $12.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1930. About 263,916 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 26,809 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Counsel owns 281 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C holds 766 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Advisory Serv has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Webster Savings Bank N A reported 7,900 shares. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 2,571 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Foundry Partners Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 456 shares. Financial Advisory reported 418 shares. Canandaigua Bank Trust Co invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lipe & Dalton accumulated 177 shares. 14,514 were reported by Barr E S. Cim Ltd Liability invested in 2.17% or 3,309 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.34% or 265,829 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford invested in 8.59% or 4.41 million shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,374 shares. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp holds 63,160 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

