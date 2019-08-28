Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Tanaka Capital Management Boosted Position by $835,289 as Market Valuation Declined; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Raised Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Stake by $1.81 Million; Shares Declined

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 106,736 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr by 58,294 shares to 139,688 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,935 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $125,350 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison holds 0.16% or 8,875 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 2.10 million shares. Millennium Mgmt invested 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 213,017 are owned by Martingale Asset Management L P. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 17,301 shares. Castine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 104,091 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Teton Advsr has 25,150 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 30,885 shares. Sg Americas Secs has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 10,900 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 853,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 183,096 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 82,954 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.