Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Sunbelt Securities Has Decreased Position; Forward Management Stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Raised by $1.61 Million

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $44.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1899.03. About 3.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 217,348 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to Purchase Mall Owner GGP for $9.25 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 per share in cash; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q EPS 69c

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 28,649 shares to 30,557 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altimeter Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,000 shares. Fayerweather Charles, Massachusetts-based fund reported 241 shares. Beacon Gru invested in 1,148 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.14% or 1,023 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4,889 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.13% or 185 shares in its portfolio. Covington Management invested 2.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baxter Bros accumulated 561 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 1.34% or 57,493 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Company Ltd Company has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C Ww Group Hldgs A S stated it has 6.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd accumulated 3,669 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 355,996 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.72 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

