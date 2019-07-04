Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Sunbelt Securities Decreased Its Holding; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Hamel Associates Trimmed Holding by $346,800

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 23,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Communications stated it has 200 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Investec Asset has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 597,997 are owned by Edgewood Limited Co. Indiana Invest Mgmt holds 374 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 6,260 shares or 5.75% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 642 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 3,641 shares. 40,738 were accumulated by Davenport Ltd Liability Corp. Garrison Bradford And Assoc accumulated 2.52% or 1,667 shares. 2,647 were accumulated by Linscomb Williams. Pictet North America owns 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,002 shares. Archon Prtn Lc, a New York-based fund reported 13,983 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1,023 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 477 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 392,941 are owned by Waddell And Reed Finance.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,395 shares to 23,268 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Fin Tr Inc by 130,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,850 shares to 51,150 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

