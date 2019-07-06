Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Sunbelt Securities Cut Its Stake by $758,280 as Market Valuation Rose; Marketfield Asset Management Cut Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $586,530 as Stock Declined

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,144 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 14,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Teladoc Stock Is Here to Stay – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ecommerce Causes Last-Mile Networks To Creep Closer To Consumers – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Amazon Lost to Uber Eats on the Food Delivery Front? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scge Mngmt Lp accumulated 5.28% or 47,500 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company invested in 1.19% or 72,678 shares. Marietta Prtn Ltd Com invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenview Bank & Trust Dept reported 402 shares. Jw Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 19,627 shares. Oakmont Corp reported 14.83% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk holds 3.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 509,449 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il accumulated 41,843 shares or 10.11% of the stock. Athena Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 422 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 4.72% or 122,470 shares in its portfolio. 4,969 are held by King Wealth. Drw Secs Llc holds 145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 1.2% or 1,100 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 126 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 35,652 shares to 49,893 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, ISRG, VLO – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Why investors give up on their big winners way too soon – Financial Post” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical: ISRG Stock Dips on Q4 Profit Miss, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $253.78 million for 60.23 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet sold 2,200 shares worth $1.09M. 458 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94M on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,968 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 0.52% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl invested in 197 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Riverpark Lc invested 1.68% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 1,145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mgmt Serv accumulated 0.95% or 1,602 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.08% or 1,588 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 521 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advsrs Llc reported 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 193,521 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,867 shares. Churchill Management, a California-based fund reported 11,907 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.12% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,650 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 22,923 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.86% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 15,577 shares.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.