Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Lifted Holding by $13.01 Million; As Inogen (INGN) Market Value Declined, Dafna Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $864,600

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 132.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 34,188 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 26,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.54M, up from 20,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $12.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1748.15. About 658,281 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2.34% or 15,669 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 16,017 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Tillar stated it has 993 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 24,774 shares. Exchange Capital Management has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 995 were reported by Smithfield Trust. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 8,505 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 5,695 shares. Wafra accumulated 19,871 shares. Centurylink Management reported 3,178 shares. First Foundation Advsr has 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.15% or 87,455 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 104,408 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Hendley & Com holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,742 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,819 shares to 64,725 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,975 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 48,085 shares stake. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 12,157 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 4,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 28,131 shares. Blair William Il owns 178,016 shares. Summit Creek Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 138,660 shares. Virtu Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Llp reported 48,275 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 73,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 20,014 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 125 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Com stated it has 918,602 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

